LEIGHTON, John Thomas:
969514 GNR, Korea. Aged 86, of Invercargill. With great sadness passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Beth). Beloved father and father-in-law of Peter, Diana and Terry, Wayne and Mandy, Michele and Chris, Sheree and Aaron. Loved Grandad of Greg and Angela, Sarah and James; Mark and Nachelle, Emily and Sam; George, Lydia, and Freya. Loved Great-Grandad of Liam and Callum. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, April 1, at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the RSA would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 135 Bourke Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019