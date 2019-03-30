Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



LEIGHTON, John Thomas:

969514 GNR, Korea. Aged 86, of Invercargill. With great sadness passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Beth). Beloved father and father-in-law of Peter, Diana and Terry, Wayne and Mandy, Michele and Chris, Sheree and Aaron. Loved Grandad of Greg and Angela, Sarah and James; Mark and Nachelle, Emily and Sam; George, Lydia, and Freya. Loved Great-Grandad of Liam and Callum. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, April 1, at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the RSA would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 135 Bourke Street, Invercargill 9810.







LEIGHTON, John Thomas:969514 GNR, Korea. Aged 86, of Invercargill. With great sadness passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Beth). Beloved father and father-in-law of Peter, Diana and Terry, Wayne and Mandy, Michele and Chris, Sheree and Aaron. Loved Grandad of Greg and Angela, Sarah and James; Mark and Nachelle, Emily and Sam; George, Lydia, and Freya. Loved Great-Grandad of Liam and Callum. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, April 1, at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the RSA would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 135 Bourke Street, Invercargill 9810. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers