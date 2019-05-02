HEADS, John Craik (Craik):
RNZAF 443806. Peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the loving care of the staff at Rowena Jackson. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie* and Lorraine. Loved father and father-in-law of Rosemary and Nigel* Bary, John and Fay, Robin (Buck)*, Dale* and Liz, Carol and Stuart Keer-Keer, Ginny and Shane Greenfield. Dearly loved grandfather and uncle. Loved stepfather and friend of Evelyn, Doug, Bruce and Linda.
"Gone to catch up
with his boys"
A service for family and close friends will be held in the Southland Crematorium on Saturday, May 4, at 10.00am. Messages to 63 Chesney Street, Tisbury, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019