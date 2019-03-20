FALLOW, John Charles:
|
NZD2989, Lieutenant, RNZNVR. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on March 18, 2019; in his 99th year. He lived in relatively good health and always enjoyed time with friends and a dram or two from time until the end.
"Sadly missed"
A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Dr, Botany, Auckland, at 2.00pm on Friday, March 22. Grateful thanks to staff and villagers at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village. No flowers please, but donations to The Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 20, 2019