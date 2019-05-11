Acknowledgement

EDGERTON,

John Henry (Snowy):

1926 - 2019

Joan, John, Larraine and Rowdy White and families would sincerely like to thank family, relatives and friends for their love and support we received in the passing of a much loved father, father-in-law and Nanga. Your visits, telephone calls, food, baking, speeches, flowers and cards have been much appreciated. Many thanks to the Tuatapere Medical Centre and District nurse, Jane Church, also Cathy Poole and Leona Devery. Thank you for all for making tough times easier. Thanks to all staff at Bupa Longwood Care Home, Riverton Ambulance staff, Southland Hospital Medical ward. Thank you Leah Boniface for the service at St. Georges Church Tuatapere, Don Egerton for the service at the Waiau Town & Country Club and the Committal. Thanks to Janice Bryan and Leonie Gale for your help on the day and for those who travelled near and far. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our gratitude to you all.



