CROOKS,
John Owen (Owen):
28.12.1938 – 18.3.2019
Passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family, in the loving care of Ascot Care Home, Invercargill. Dearly beloved husband of Ann. Loved father and father-in-law of Jackie and Clark Barron (Rakahouka), Bernie and Murray Hewitson (Waimumu), John and Lisa Crooks (Invercargill), and Lynley and Brad Williams (Invercargill). Dearly loved Pa of Ellie, Willie, Tom, Laura, Devon, Jackson, Jacob, and Madison. Beloved son of Ossie* and Bessie* Crooks, brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and Allan McLellan, Nip* and Judy Crooks, and Jenny and Les Booth. A farewell service to celebrate Owen's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Friday, March 22 at 1:00pm. The service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ascot Care Home for the care of Owen and family. Messages to 465 Yarrow Street, Invercargill 9810.
