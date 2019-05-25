MOATE, Joan:
David and Dianne, Richard, Christopher, and family in U.K, wish to express their sincere thanks to all the friends that supported them during the loss of their dearly loved mother Joan. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice Southland and Healthcare for their care and kindness shown to Joan and family over the last while. Special thanks to Lynley McKerrow for presenting a beautiful service and to Mandy and Hamish of Fraser and Sons for their support during this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement in appreciation of you all.
