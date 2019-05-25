Acknowledgement

MOATE, Joan:

David and Dianne, Richard, Christopher, and family in U.K, wish to express their sincere thanks to all the friends that supported them during the loss of their dearly loved mother Joan. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice Southland and Healthcare for their care and kindness shown to Joan and family over the last while. Special thanks to Lynley McKerrow for presenting a beautiful service and to Mandy and Hamish of Fraser and Sons for their support during this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement in appreciation of you all.



Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers