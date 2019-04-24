Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan MOATE. View Sign Death Notice



MOATE, Joan:

On Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice Southland. Aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Dianne (Invercargill), Richard (Gore), and Christopher (Waimatua). Loved Grandma of Kristy, Jacqueline, Felicity and Jonathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and John Wildsmith (U.K.). Loved niece of Barbara Pickersgill (U.K.). Our thanks to Hospice Southland for Joan's care. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, April 26, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 226 Orr Road, Waimatua, Invercargill 9877.







MOATE, Joan:On Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice Southland. Aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Dianne (Invercargill), Richard (Gore), and Christopher (Waimatua). Loved Grandma of Kristy, Jacqueline, Felicity and Jonathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and John Wildsmith (U.K.). Loved niece of Barbara Pickersgill (U.K.). Our thanks to Hospice Southland for Joan's care. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, April 26, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 226 Orr Road, Waimatua, Invercargill 9877. Published in Southland Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers