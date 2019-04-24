MOATE, Joan:
On Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice Southland. Aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Dianne (Invercargill), Richard (Gore), and Christopher (Waimatua). Loved Grandma of Kristy, Jacqueline, Felicity and Jonathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and John Wildsmith (U.K.). Loved niece of Barbara Pickersgill (U.K.). Our thanks to Hospice Southland for Joan's care. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Friday, April 26, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 226 Orr Road, Waimatua, Invercargill 9877.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019