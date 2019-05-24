HASLER,
Joan Mirie (nee Harris):
It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of Joan at Dunedin Hospital on May 23, 2019; aged 74 years. Loved wife of the late Kenneth, a treasured mother, mother-in-law and best friend of Jennie wand Brian Jacobs, Toni Hasler, Carlee Hasler and Trevor Melvin, and the late Richard Hasler, loved Grannie of Tasmin, Ireland, and Camden; Poppy, Oscar, Dahli; and Ava, loved great-Grannie of Basil, loved daughter of the late Wilfrid and Mirie Harris, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ngaire Pannett and Bill Gold, John and Carol Harris, and a cherished and respected aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Southland Times on May 24, 2019