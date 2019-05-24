Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan HASLER. View Sign Death Notice



Joan Mirie (nee Harris):

It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of Joan at Dunedin Hospital on May 23, 2019; aged 74 years. Loved wife of the late Kenneth, a treasured mother, mother-in-law and best friend of Jennie wand Brian Jacobs, Toni Hasler, Carlee Hasler and Trevor Melvin, and the late Richard Hasler, loved Grannie of Tasmin, Ireland, and Camden; Poppy, Oscar, Dahli; and Ava, loved great-Grannie of Basil, loved daughter of the late Wilfrid and Mirie Harris, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ngaire Pannett and Bill Gold, John and Carol Harris, and a cherished and respected aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Funeral details to follow.

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha and Milton

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



Published in Southland Times on May 24, 2019

