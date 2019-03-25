McVICAR, Jillian Isobel:
Passed away at Southland Hospital on March 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mum of Dylan, and Georgia, and much loved partner of Kerry.
"All that I am
Or ever hope to be
I owe to my angel mother"
A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held at The Ascot Park Complex, Racecourse Road, on Thursday, March 28, at 1.00pm. Followed by private interment. Donations to Brain Injury New Zealand would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to c/- PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019