STOCKDALE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome STOCKDALE.
Jerome Edward (Jerry):
Of Queenstown, passed away peacefully at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, aged 88. Beloved husband of Sally, and father of John. Jerry was born in Estherville, Iowa USA. He was a proud citizen of NZ, their home of twenty years. As per his wishes, a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held by close friends and family at a future date. Messages to Sally 0211326631. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Staff of Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown ATT: Janeen Holmes and specify for Tea Fund. This will give back just a bit of the extraordinary loving care Jerry received whilst there. Thank you!
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 7, 2019