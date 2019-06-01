SPROAT,
Jean Allison (nee McKay):
On Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village Invercargill, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Toni (Bluff); Lenore and Tony van Plateringen (Dunedin). Loving grandmother of Lauren and David Wilson, Hayden and Samantha, loving great-grandmother of Pyper and Cooper. A service for Allison will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private cremation to follow. The family wish to acknowledge the loving care and support given to Allison during her time at Rowena Jackson. Messages to 85 Walker Street Bluff 9814.
Published in Southland Times on June 1, 2019