  • "Missed you at southland ribbon parades you had a great..."
    - Lyn Moore
  • "RIP Jane such a lovely lady in many ways.Will be missed by..."
    - Barbara Torrance
  • "Farewell Jane, we really loved our Rex we got from you and..."
    - BST & BM Cleaver
  • "Goodbye our dear friend.XXX"
    - Peter & Denise Day.

GARLAND, Jane:
On February 23, 2019, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of the late Joan and Doug Garland, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Louise and Barry Brown, Catherine, Kennedy and the late Martin, loved by all her nieces and nephews and will be missed by her many four-legged friends. No flowers by request. A celebration of Jane's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, March 1, at 1.00pm.
"Requiescat in pace"
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 27, 2019
