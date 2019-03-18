Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Jane Ruby Karina:

24.12.1930 - 16.03.2019

Whaea Jane was the adored and beautiful Mum of Rewi and Anneliese, Tane and Leanda, Patu*, Karina and Brett. Also Nana and Tauti to Ryan, Jana and Netty, Ariana, Kayne and Selena, Riki and Frances, Renata and Kate, Latrice Adam, Gianni-Rose, and Rubyjane and Bobbylee. But wait there's more..... also Great-Nana and Nana Jane to Olivia, Ngaru, Patu, Manaia, Joe Joe, Nayeli, Zeta-Jane and Mila. Our Beautiful Taoka will be resting at Takutai o te Titi Marae, Foreshore Road, Colac Bay until her service on Wednesday, March 20, at 11.00am. Tauti's interment is to follow the service at Riverton Cemetery with her much loved husband Wiremu Davis and her beautiful son Patu. The whanau wish to acknowledge the support of all the Southland Hospital Staff on the Medical Ward who supported Whaea Jane on this journey and as well St John Ambulance, Deli Diack, Ngai Tahu Whanui and Nga Runaka, and the many other whanau and friends who have supported them during the last week.

Kia Hiwa Rã! Kia hiwa rã!

E te Iwi o te Motu kua tae te karaka popouri mai te Motu Tti o Pütauhinu.

Kua hika te mãreikura

o tõ mãtou whãnau.

Moe mai rã, okioki mai rã.

Hoki atu ki õ tipuna kei te Huika o te Kahuraki.

Kãre e oti te arohanui mõu







