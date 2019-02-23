SHEARING,
Jamie Charles (Jim):
Craig, Caroline and Hayden wish to thank everyone for the heartfelt support received after the sudden loss of our precious son and brother. We have been overwhelmed with the kindness and support bestowed upon ourselves and our extended families. We are so grateful for the visits, phone calls, food deliveries, flowers, text messages and other help received. To all of you who attended Jamie's farewell - our deepest thanks. At what has been the worst time of our lives, so many of you have helped so much.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 23, 2019