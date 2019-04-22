STUART,
James McKenzie (Ken):
Peacefully, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Gore Hospital, (formerly of Brydone), aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis, much loved father, father-in-law and Grandfather of Stephen and Lorraine Stuart (Ferndale), Jordan, Hayden, and Brock; Nairn and Elizabeth Stuart (Mt. Somers), and Chloe; Lilian Stuart (Invercargill) and Ethan; Eleanor and Quentin Miller (Glencoe), Hannah, Brianna, and Ruby; Rhonda and Warren Judkins (Christchurch), Amber, and Joshua; Sharon and Peter Cummins (Prebbleton), Benjamin, Samuel, Emily, and Reuben; Christina and Nathan McRae (Gore), Caleb, and Mikaela; Marion and Cameron McFadzien (Ferndale), Jessie, Millie, George, and Anneliese.
'A man of great faith'
A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Edendale Presbyterian Church, on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to 10 Merlin Place, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019