James McKenzie (Ken):

Peacefully, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Gore Hospital, (formerly of Brydone), aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis, much loved father, father-in-law and Grandfather of Stephen and Lorraine Stuart (Ferndale), Jordan, Hayden, and Brock; Nairn and Elizabeth Stuart (Mt. Somers), and Chloe; Lilian Stuart (Invercargill) and Ethan; Eleanor and Quentin Miller (Glencoe), Hannah, Brianna, and Ruby; Rhonda and Warren Judkins (Christchurch), Amber, and Joshua; Sharon and Peter Cummins (Prebbleton), Benjamin, Samuel, Emily, and Reuben; Christina and Nathan McRae (Gore), Caleb, and Mikaela; Marion and Cameron McFadzien (Ferndale), Jessie, Millie, George, and Anneliese.

'A man of great faith'

A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Edendale Presbyterian Church, on Friday, April 26, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to 10 Merlin Place, Gore 9710.







