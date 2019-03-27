SCOBIE, James R.A.:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on March 24, 2019; aged 78. Loved son of the late Isa and Bill Scobie. Loved brother of the late Margaret Will (nee Scobie), and Shirley Wilson (nee Scobie). Loved uncle of Elizabeth Will, the late David Will, Christine Wilton, Di Moreira and Paul Will. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, March 29, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. No flowers, weeping or wailing please.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 27, 2019