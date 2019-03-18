O'CONNOR,
James Joseph (Jim):
Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Village, Gore, on Sunday, March 17, 2019; in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Lorna, loved father, father-in-law, and Grandad of John and Debbie, Sam, Rory, and Kelsey (Rotorua); Liz and Ritchie Clark, Michael, Daniel, Matthew, and the late Abby (Balfour); Margaret and Richard Power, Hemi, Riki, and Miriama (Australia); Sharon and Roger Collins, Simone, Libby, and Troy (Gore); Trudy and Barry Roughan, Natasha, Kirsten, and Luke (Mandeville); Karen and Brian Smith, Jordan, Genna, and Callum (Balclutha), and a loved great-Grandad.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Thursday, March 21, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Riversdale Cemetery. Thank you to the Resthaven Village Staff for all their care and support of Jim. In lieu of flowers donations may be left for St John Ambulance, Gore. Messages to 22A Huron Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019