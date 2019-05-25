Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



James Russell (Russell):

Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, Timaru, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, aged 77 years. A loved husband of Diane, and a caring and creative father and father-in-law of Matthew and Kristy (Auckland), and Jared and Jacqui (Invercargill). A devoted granddad of Harry; and granddad Russell of Izack, and Charlotte. Loved son of the late Jessie and Les Lindsay, a loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Helen and Dave Stack, Jean and the late Denis MacLennan, and Lorraine and the late Bruce Lindsay. Loved son-in-law of Correen and the late Campbell Mason, brother-in-law of David and Marie Mason, John and Leanne Mason, Wayne and Marie Mason, and a loved uncle. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 63 College Road, Timaru 7910. A service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street, Timaru (behind the Church), on Tuesday, May 28, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street), at 1.15pm.







Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2019

