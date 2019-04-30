Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fraser J & Sons Limited 199 Esk St Invercargill , Southland 032184095 Death Notice



HINTON, James Brian:

Brian passed away peacefully with Hazel by his side on Sunday, April 28,2019. He was in his 93rd year and was the loved husband of Hazel for 68 years. A great innings all round Brian. Loved son of the late Jim and Eve Hinton. Loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Charles, Carol, Claire and William, Geoff and Nicola and loved brother of Joan. Loved Grandad of Guy, Julia, Georgia, Hannah and Zoe. Proud Old Boy of Waitaki Boys High School.



Quanti est sapere

The family would like to say a special thanks to all the carers at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village who took care of Brian. The love and empathy you showed to Brian and our family was truly awesome. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. A service for Brian will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 2.00pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Messages to 43 Glenroy Park Drive, Invercargill.







Published in Southland Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019

