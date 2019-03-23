Acknowledgement

FENTON,

James Michael (Jim): QSO

29.10.1930 - 12.02.2019

Sarah, Mary-jane and Dave, Kit and Trevor, Clare and Mark, wish to acknowledge all family and friends for their attendance and support at Jim's Requiem. For prayers, visits, flowers, food, messages, phone calls and cards, we thank you. To Dr Adam and staff at Ascot Care Home, your care and support was amazing and our sincere thanks for all you did for Jim and the family. To Nigel, Donna and staff at Avenal Park, your guidance and consideration was appreciated. Thanks also to St Theresa's parish, Gerard McSoriley, Fergus More and the IMT team and everyone who helped farewell Jim. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt gratitude to you all.



