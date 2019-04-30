ADAMS,
James Herbert (Jim):
Passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Gore Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaylene, a loved father, step-father and father-in-law of Marlene, Billy, Susan, Dean, Brenda, *Lynley, *Diane, and Alisha, and their families. A much loved Grandad of all his grandchildren.
"Remembered with love"
Funeral details to be advised. Special thank you to the staff of Gore Hospital and St John Ambulance. Messages to 34 Carlyle Street, Mataura.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 30, 2019