Jacqueline Marie (Jackie):
Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice, on May 19, 2019, aged 48 years. Much loved wife of Peter. Cherished daughter of Alison Wilmshurst and Kevin Windle. Loved sister to Nicola, and Maurice. Adored Auntie Jac to her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice may be left at the service and would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jackie's life in the Napier Conference Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier, on Wednesday, May 22, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Yeo Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Southland Times on May 21, 2019