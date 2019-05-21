Jacqueline YEO

Guest Book
  • "Thinking ov you at this sad time."
    - geoff&marie Hastings
  • "you will be dearly missed, may this candle burn bright in..."
    - grant blackley
  • "a great, truly genuine,generous lady. I cherish memories..."
    - grant blackley
  • "Alison and family So sad to hear of Jacqueline's passing.I..."
    - Debbie Tresidder/Turner
  • "My dear friend ... I willl miss you, I will miss our chats..."
Death Notice

YEO,
Jacqueline Marie (Jackie):
Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice, on May 19, 2019, aged 48 years. Much loved wife of Peter. Cherished daughter of Alison Wilmshurst and Kevin Windle. Loved sister to Nicola, and Maurice. Adored Auntie Jac to her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice may be left at the service and would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jackie's life in the Napier Conference Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier, on Wednesday, May 22, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Yeo Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Southland Times on May 21, 2019
