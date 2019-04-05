Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



GUTSELL, Jackie

(Lorraine Isabel)

(nee Richardson):

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Peacehaven, in her 85th year, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife (61 years) of the late Earl. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy, Douglas, Susan and Murray, Lynley and Bruce, Mark, Ricky, Scott and Angela. Much loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Loved daughter of the late Bill and Isabel Richardson (Freshford). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ruth* and Vic*, Ernie* Neville* Flora Kelvin/Squirt, Maurice and Dawn, Andy and Shirley*, David* Dennis*, Joan* and George*, Daphne*, Valerie and Barry/Salty, Phyllis and Bill*. Loved daughter-in-law of Moses* and Marion* Gutsell. Loved sister-in-law of Henry* and Kathleen*, Joy* and Angus*, Mary and Huck*, Jean* and Duncan*, Hazel* and Ken*, Gordon* and Maree, Nelson and Lyn, Leslie and Elvina*, Ivan* and Megan, Johnny, Patsy*, Phyllis and Bill*. Much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A farewell for Jackie will be held on Monday, April 8, 1.30pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Wyndham Cemetery to follow. Messages to 58 David Street, Invercargill.

(*denotes deceased)







Published in Southland Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

