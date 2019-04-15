Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Margaret (Perwick) for 59 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Stephen and Maree (Balfour), Nigel and Heather (Queenstown), Derek and Rosie (Perth), Paula and Craig Sangster (Lumsden), and Tony and Angela (Queenstown). Loved Grandad of Nicole and Logan Evans, Callum and Julie, Michael and Casey, and Hamish; Annie; Connor and Aishling; Sophie, Arron, and Hannah; Lucas and Zara. Great-Grandad to Trelise, Max, Matilda, and Grayson. A service to celebrate Ivor's life will be held on Wednesday, April 17, in the Balfour Community Hall at 1.30pm. Donations kindly accepted for The Cancer Society and may be left at the service. Messages to 499 Longridge Road, No 6 RD, Gore.







