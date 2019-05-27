SMITH,
Reverend Ivan Alfred:
At Invercargill after a prolonged, valiant battle, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, aged 79 years. Treasured husband of the late Patricia Veltkamp-Smith. Dearly loved father and stepfather to Chrystal Jaye (Dunedin), Phil and Rose Smith (Hokitika), Robyn and John Marnane (Cromwell), Joseph Veltkamp and Nicky Wilson (Blenheim). Loved and respected grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle to many. Eldest brother of Michael, Roland*, Desmond*, Alastair, Roy, David, Mavis, Karen and Toni Smith.
Rest in Peace.
The family would like to thank the staff of Clare House, Invercargill for their compassionate care of Ivan during his time there. The funeral for Ivan will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 155 Tay St, Invercargill, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. No flowers please. Messages may be sent to PO Box 198, Cromwell 9342. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019