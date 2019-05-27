Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



SMITH,

Reverend Ivan Alfred:

At Invercargill after a prolonged, valiant battle, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, aged 79 years. Treasured husband of the late Patricia Veltkamp-Smith. Dearly loved father and stepfather to Chrystal Jaye (Dunedin), Phil and Rose Smith (Hokitika), Robyn and John Marnane (Cromwell), Joseph Veltkamp and Nicky Wilson (Blenheim). Loved and respected grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle to many. Eldest brother of Michael, Roland*, Desmond*, Alastair, Roy, David, Mavis, Karen and Toni Smith.

Rest in Peace.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clare House, Invercargill for their compassionate care of Ivan during his time there. The funeral for Ivan will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 155 Tay St, Invercargill, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. No flowers please. Messages may be sent to PO Box 198, Cromwell 9342. Online tributes may be made at

(*denotes deceased)







SMITH,Reverend Ivan Alfred:At Invercargill after a prolonged, valiant battle, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, aged 79 years. Treasured husband of the late Patricia Veltkamp-Smith. Dearly loved father and stepfather to Chrystal Jaye (Dunedin), Phil and Rose Smith (Hokitika), Robyn and John Marnane (Cromwell), Joseph Veltkamp and Nicky Wilson (Blenheim). Loved and respected grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle to many. Eldest brother of Michael, Roland*, Desmond*, Alastair, Roy, David, Mavis, Karen and Toni Smith.Rest in Peace.The family would like to thank the staff of Clare House, Invercargill for their compassionate care of Ivan during his time there. The funeral for Ivan will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 155 Tay St, Invercargill, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, commencing at 11.00am. No flowers please. Messages may be sent to PO Box 198, Cromwell 9342. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes (*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers