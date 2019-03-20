|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ituniu FAGA.
FAGA, Ituniu:
Passed away peacefully at Calvary on Monday, March 18, 2019, aged 74 years. Loved son of the late Sefanaia and the late Sivaiouga. Loved brother of the late Lesa'e and the late Fatu Notoa, Salu and Sio Sipa, Iona and Sina Faga and Manumalo Faga. Dearly loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Private funeral service.
Taofi le malo.
Taofi Faigalotu Faimolemole.
FAAFETAI FAAFETAI LAVA
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 20, 2019