Isobel Ann (née Pope):

On June 3, 2019, at home; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Garth, much loved and cherished mother, and mother-in-law of Lloyd and Julie, Martin and Janice, Pamela and Brendon, and sister of Myrtle Rae and the late Ethel, and Lionel. Daughter of the late Tom and Irene Pope of Waimumu. Loved Gran of Jessica, Sophie, Laura, Logan, Ryan, and Christy. Loved Aunty of Mary, Ruth, Diane, Susan, Jane, Geoffrey, Elizabeth, Marie, James, Susan, and Steven.

'At home with the Lord'

A celebration of Isobel's life will be held at the First Church of Otago, Moray Place, Dunedin, at 10.00am, on Saturday, June 8, followed by private burial. In lieu of flowers, Isobel has requested that donations may be made to the Otago Community Hospice or left at the service. Messages to 33 Butler Street, Maori Hill, Dunedin 9010.







