BRAND, Isabelle Victoria:
(Peacefully) on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of all the staff at Wyndham Rest Home. Dearly loved wife and friend of Bill for 68 years. Dearly loved Mum of David and Rowena (Invercargill), Kevin and Cheryl (Perth), Alan and Linda (Mataura). Loved Nanny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Merle and the late Gordon McVicar (Invercargill). Loved sister-in-law and aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Forever Loved and Remembered"
Funeral details to follow. Messages to 30 Bangor Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 5, 2019