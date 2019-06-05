SMITH, Isabel May:
On Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Peacehaven Village; Isabel passed away in her home where she was happiest, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Victor, for 64 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alex and Joan (Invercargill), Russell and Judy (East Taieri), Marion and Alistair Moir (Modimolle, South Africa), Muriel and Bob Dykgraaf (Pukekohe), dearly loved and respected Grandmother to Barry and Sheena Smith, Stephen and Marcia Oliver, Kylie Smith; Tracey and Albert Siloy, Daniel Smith; Nicola and Denton Mcgregor, Angus Moir and Grant; Susanne Dykgraaf and Scott, Brent and Anna Dykgraaf, Gary and Jo Dykgraaf. Dearly loved Nana Pop to all her 21 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Isabel's life will be held at J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, on Monday, June 10. Donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. Messages to 11 Stoneleigh Lane, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810.
