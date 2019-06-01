JENKINS, Isabel Margaret:
Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold (Mick), and cherished mother of Alberta and David (Sydney), Marion (Invercargill), Deborah (Christchurch), Janet (Christchurch), Darryl and Julia (Invercargill), Sonia (Christchurch), Harold and Alana (Christchurch), and grand and great-grandmother of her 18 grand and great-grandchildren. Funeral details to follow. Messages to 15/50 Murphy St, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 1, 2019