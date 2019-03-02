BRIGHT,
Iris Irene Mary (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at home at 112 West Street, on February 25, 2019, in her 97th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Richard Bright. Dearly loved Mum of Jim and Eileen (Invercargill), Ian and Valerie (Christchurch), Mary and Gordon McMillan (Greymouth), and Margaret and Peter (Invercargill). Loved Nana B of her 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Always Remembered
and Never Forgotten.
Special thanks to Dr Nester, Tracey, Noeline and Margaret for their dedicated care of Mum in her final years. As per Betty's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 112 West Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 2, 2019