|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene THOMPSON.
THOMPSON, Irene Margaret:
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side in the care of the Longwood Care Home Riverton on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Loved wife of the late Ian (Scrub). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverley and Tony McDonald, David, Murray and Angela (Sydney), Catherine, Bronwyn and Blair Johnston. Loved Nanny to her grand and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Tuatapere Cemetery, on Thursday, February 28, at 2.00pm. Messages to 7 Birch Street, Tuatapere 9620.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019