DODD, Ida Ellen:
Passed peacefully at Ascot Care Home on May 1, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lyn (Sydney), the late Christine (Limehills), Heather and the late Don (Bluff), and Alex and Shona (Christchurch). An especially loved Nan of Michelle, Nicola, Michael, Hayden, Rowan, Kyle, Yonita Cherie, Christopher, Stephanie and partners, and loved great and great-great-grandmother. In her 90th year. A service to celebrate Ida's life with family and friends was held at the Southland Crematorium on Monday, May 6, 2019. Messages to Heather Bradley, 117 Bann Street, Bluff.
Published in Southland Times on May 8, 2019