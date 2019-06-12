SHEDDAN, Ian Maurice:
Peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Resthaven, Gore. Dearly loved son of the late Maurice and Iris Sheddan. Loved brother of Iris and the late Bob Farmer (Invercargill), Jimmy (Balclutha), and the late Jeanette. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and special family friend of Phillipa.
'Sadly missed'
A service for Ian will be held at Gore Town and Country Club, Esplin Room, Bury Street, Gore, on Friday, June 14, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all the staff of Resthaven, John and Edith McGregor for the wonderful care shown to Ian. Messages to 18 Dumbarton Place, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from June 12 to June 13, 2019