McLACHLAN, Ian Dennis:

Ian slipped away at Tasman Rest Home, Stoke, in his 94th year. Dad of Bruce, Susan, Kerrin and the late Christine and Robert. Dear friend of Roy and the Roughan family. Ian's wish for cremation and a private farewell has been carried out.

"Be free dear friend

The universe is yours"

A thank you to all those who have been involved in Ian's care and well-being over the last 3 years. To the team at Tasman Rest Home my sincere thanks for your care and kindness to both Ian and myself (Roy).

