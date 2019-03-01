Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



In his 93rd year. Peacefully on February 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Ruth for 57 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Arthur Gorton (Upper Hutt), Fiona and Mark Davidson (Tarras), Bruce (Owaka), George and Da (Wanaka), Evelyn and Paul (Roslyn Bush), Jeannette and Jef (Wyndham), cherished grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren. Loved eldest brother and brother-in-law of Muriel and the late Les Brown, Ewan and Irene, and the late George Mathieson, loved brother-in-law of Margaret and the late John Campbell, Alan and Marsha Stevens, Frances Price, Richard and Diane Stevens, and a much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, at Ian's home, 4 Hina Hina Road, Owaka. A graveside service for Ian will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 3.00pm, in the Woodlands Cemetery,

5 Woodlands Cemetery Road, Woodlands. Donations to the Owaka St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Ian's service. Messages to PO Box 52, Balclutha 9240.

