Peacefully passed away March 28, 2019, in the care of BUPA Ascot Care Home, Invercargill; aged 80 years. Highly respected Teacher and Master Craftsman of wood. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Alastair and Rebecca Lander, Sharon and Graeme Officer, Peter Lander and Lee Bouwer, Michael Lander and Tulu Andrews, and Richard and Chrissie Lander. Dearly loved Grandad of his 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, loved too by extended family and friends - caring husband to Mareitta. The family are so grateful to the staff of Ascot Care Dementia Wing, and Hospital Wing, for their skilled and tender care shown over the past 14 months. Ian has been laid to rest in a private family service. Messages can be sent to 29 Robertson Street, Invercargill 9810.







