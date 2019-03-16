KIRK, Ian William:
Robyn would like to say a very sincere thank you to all the kind relatives, friends, ex-pupils and neighbours for the many cards, visits, phone-calls, flowers, baking and other expressions of love and sympathy after Ian's death. A huge thank you to Ian's cousins and friends who came from Southland and to mine who came from Auckland and many places in between. A special thank you to Iona Home staff, and to Val Hill for her caring service. To David and Ethne Wall for your care and guidance thank you – you were wonderfully supportive. Please everybody accept this as my personal acknowledgement and my expression of sincere appreciation.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 16, 2019