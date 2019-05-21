HOGG, Ian Angus (Gus):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, after a short illness, at Gore; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sylvia (Pearl) Hogg for 66 years. Loved and treasured Dad and father-in- law of Cheryl and Neil, Stephen and Fliss, Grant* and Sharon, Joanne and Stephen, Ian and Toni, and Rosy, a beloved friend of the family. Much loved Grandad of Demelza, Shayne, Tracey, Kirstie, Julie, Michelle, Nathan, Justin, Ben, Michael, Nicole, Danielle, and Olivia, and his 13 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved son of Janet Begg* and Arthur Clarence * Hogg. Dearly loved brother of Marjorie* Luscombe, Joan Robinson, Leona Reynolds, Malcolm* Hogg, and Anita Norton. Much loved brother-in-law, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Always in our thoughts –
forever in our hearts"
A service to celebrate Gus' life will be held in the St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, May 24, at 1.30pm. Private family interment at Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 16 Fairfield Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019