COWLEY,
Ian Roger (Roger):
Aged 85 years, of Invercargill. Passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Hazel, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Margaret and the late Christina, Graham and Megan, Neville and Kath. Loved Grandad of Eleanor, Loralei, and Scarlett. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Russell Cowley, Joan and the late George McKay; and of Bruce Edginton, Carol Edginton, and the late David Edginton. Loved uncle of Elizabeth and Craig Stoneman, David and Wendy McKay, Robert McKay, and their families. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held in First Presbyterian Church, Tay St, Invercargill, on Friday, May 24 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 24 Palmer Street, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019