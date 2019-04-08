McCROSTIE,
Hugh Cameron:
Peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in the loving care of the staff at Rowena Jackson and with family at his side, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen. Treasured and much-loved father, father-in-law and Pop of Vicki, Noel, Sam and Bree Jago; Grant, Anita, Courtney, Emma, Sharni and Josie; Kay, Dean, Clare, Nick and Bridget Carleton; Erin, Nick, Lara and Jacob Robertson. Loved brother of Marion*, Lesley, Stewart*, Keith*, and Donald. A funeral service for Hugh will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, April 10 at 11.00am, followed by private interment at Calcium (Isla Bank) Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 300 McIvor Road, RD 6, Invercargill 9876.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019