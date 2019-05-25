Acknowledgement

McCROSTIE,

Hugh Cameron and Doreen Mary:

Vicki, Grant, Kay, Erin and extended families wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy, support, visits, phone calls, texts and cards received during the loss of our special Mum and Dad (33 days apart).

Special thanks to Olive McCall who officiated and supported our families at both times. Bevin, Darrin and Ross from J Fraser and Sons for their professional services. Thank you to good friend Kay McKenzie for an enlightening eulogy for Mum. Also to Ann Robbie who piped Mum from the service.

A special thank you to Mi Lady (Jenny) from Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, what a wonderful tribute to Dad, you all so loved him.

Thank you to all Rowena Jackson staff for their compassionate care of Mum and Dad through their journey. To the many people who attended both services and helped us celebrate the lives of our parents so very dear to us. Please accept this as a personal thank you to you all.



