PARORE/JACKSON,
Hiria Mei (Celia):
12.12.1951 - 28.3.2019
In her 68th year. Queen of Waata Te Ahu (Dawson) and Mere Parore. Loved partner in the shearing sheds, and in life, of Dave Jackson for 47 years. Mother of Anne-Marie and Samantha, and Nanny Cessy of Charlie. The whnau will be travelling on her last roadtrip from Dunedin, and she will be buried at Te Houhanga Urup, Station Road, Dargaville on Monday, April 1, 2019. Loved and remembered always by her whnau. Contact for further details: 021 115 0163 (Nora).
