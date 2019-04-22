|
TOWNSHEND,
Herbert Owen:
(late of Orepuki). In his 87th year. Beloved husband of Gail* (nee Young). Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Trevor* and Suzanne (Invercargill); Noel (Dunedin); Dawn and Jeff (Dunedin); Lyall and Shirlene (Orepuki) and Graeme (Ruatapu). Loved grandad of Kurt, Michaela, Letia, Rebecca*, Herb, Adrienne and Bridget. Loved great-grandad and best mate of his dog, Gemma. A service to celebrate Owen's Life will be held on April 24, 2019, at J. Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Owen's memory to the SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to D. Townshend, 37 Moreau St, Dunedin 9012.
(*denotes deceased)
