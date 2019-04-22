Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert TOWNSHEND. View Sign



TOWNSHEND,

Herbert Owen:

(late of Orepuki). In his 87th year. Beloved husband of Gail* (nee Young). Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Trevor* and Suzanne (Invercargill); Noel (Dunedin); Dawn and Jeff (Dunedin); Lyall and Shirlene (Orepuki) and Graeme (Ruatapu). Loved grandad of Kurt, Michaela, Letia, Rebecca*, Herb, Adrienne and Bridget. Loved great-grandad and best mate of his dog, Gemma. A service to celebrate Owen's Life will be held on April 24, 2019, at J. Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Owen's memory to the SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to D. Townshend, 37 Moreau St, Dunedin 9012.

(*denotes deceased)







TOWNSHEND,Herbert Owen:(late of Orepuki). In his 87th year. Beloved husband of Gail* (nee Young). Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Trevor* and Suzanne (Invercargill); Noel (Dunedin); Dawn and Jeff (Dunedin); Lyall and Shirlene (Orepuki) and Graeme (Ruatapu). Loved grandad of Kurt, Michaela, Letia, Rebecca*, Herb, Adrienne and Bridget. Loved great-grandad and best mate of his dog, Gemma. A service to celebrate Owen's Life will be held on April 24, 2019, at J. Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Owen's memory to the SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to D. Townshend, 37 Moreau St, Dunedin 9012.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers