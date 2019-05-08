McCLYMONT,
Herbert Ross (Ross):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019, in his 75th year. Best friend and loving husband of Jean. Beloved father and father in law of Michael and Rachel, Nigel and Raewyn, Sonya and Blair Terry. Special Grandad of Hayden and Jemma, Jonas, Karolis, Margarita and Jacob. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Neville and the late Joan; Anne and Jim, Joyce and Bill. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the amazing care given from the staff at Hospice Southland. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Ross' life will be held on Friday, May 10, 11.00am, at St David's Church, Regent Street, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery to follow. Messages to 21 Kent Street, 11RD, Woodend, Invercargill 9877.
Published in Southland Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019