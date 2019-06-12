MORRELL,
Helene Margaret:
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Southland Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Tim. Loved mother of Timothy (Balclutha), David (Ohai), the late Melanie, Kelly (Nightcaps), and the late Jamie. Loved Nana of Tane. Aunty of Dion Morrell and all the extended family. Will be sadly missed by her canine friends - Tommy and Bubba. A service to celebrate Helene's life will be held in the Nightcaps Town Hall on Friday, June 14, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Flat 4, 12 Annan Street, Nightcaps 9630.
Published in Southland Times on June 12, 2019