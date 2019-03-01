YOUNG, Helen Winifred:
Sadly passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with family by her side, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda Priscott, Tony and Heather Chadderton, Michael and Jo-Anne Chadderton, Liz and Zane Butson. Loved Nana of James and Sarah, Charlotte and Shannon; Mark and Ingrid, Michael and Aleisha, Alan and Tess; Phillip, Nicole and Dan, Sarah and Matt; Alex, and Chad, and Great-Grandmother of her eight great-grandchildren. A sincere thanks to the CCU staff at Kew Hospital. A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Monday, March 4 at 2.00pm at All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Dee Street and Holywood Terrace, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 68 Grey Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019