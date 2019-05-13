Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



21.4.1930 - 9.5.2019

Passed away unexpectedly at Grey Base Hospital. Loved wife of the late Lloyd and only child of Walter and Ellen (Molly) Shellock. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Roy (deceased), Jeanette, Grant and Dawn, Anne and John Edgar, and Andrew (deceased) and Kim. Helen loved her grandchildren Christopher, Rachel, Steven, Gavin and Tiffany, Jason, Rose and Joshua, and Ty and her two great-grandchildren Liam, and Katie. A proud matriarch of the Sutherland boys, their wives and children. Helen was a dedicated member of the Lions, receiving both President, Treasurer and Secretary awards, and the International Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2018. In 2014 Helen received a Civic Award for Services to the Greymouth Community, and in 2011 a Life Membership from Greypower. Helen loved flowers and you are welcome to bring flowers to her Funeral Service. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Funeral Service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth on Wednesday at 1.30pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







SUTHERLAND, Helen Annie:21.4.1930 - 9.5.2019Passed away unexpectedly at Grey Base Hospital. Loved wife of the late Lloyd and only child of Walter and Ellen (Molly) Shellock. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Roy (deceased), Jeanette, Grant and Dawn, Anne and John Edgar, and Andrew (deceased) and Kim. Helen loved her grandchildren Christopher, Rachel, Steven, Gavin and Tiffany, Jason, Rose and Joshua, and Ty and her two great-grandchildren Liam, and Katie. A proud matriarch of the Sutherland boys, their wives and children. Helen was a dedicated member of the Lions, receiving both President, Treasurer and Secretary awards, and the International Melvin Jones Fellow Award in 2018. In 2014 Helen received a Civic Award for Services to the Greymouth Community, and in 2011 a Life Membership from Greypower. Helen loved flowers and you are welcome to bring flowers to her Funeral Service. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to PO Box 81, Greymouth 7840. Messages to PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. A Funeral Service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, Tainui Street, Greymouth on Wednesday at 1.30pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. Published in Southland Times on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers