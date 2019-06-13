PITTAWAY,
Helen Elizabeth (Bett):
Peacefully at Ripponburn Rest Home and Hospital, Kawarau Gorge Road, Cromwell, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with family by her side, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Herb, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Margaret (Cromwell), and the late Wendy.
"Oh for the touch of a vanished hand and the sound of a voice that is still"
- Tennyson
A service to celebrate Bett's life will be held in The Gate, 6 Barry Avenue, Cromwell, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 1570 Cromwell Luggate Highway, 9383.
