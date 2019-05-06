MILLER,
Helen McDuff McKay:
Aged 76, of Invercargill. Passed peacefully on Saturday, 4 May, 2019. Loved wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved Mum of the late John, the late Charlie, and Garry and Caroline. Much loved Granny of Rebecca and Charlie. Best friend of Aunty Marion and Uncle Roy, Cathy Adcock, and many others. Loved sister of Joan, and Jim (both Australia). Sincere thanks to the staff in Salisbury Wing at Rowena Jackson for their care and heartfelt farewell. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, 10 May at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to Lilly Family, Hanning Road, Grove Bush, RD2, Invercargill 9872.
Published in Southland Times on May 6, 2019